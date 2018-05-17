Insider Selling: Aegion Co. (AEGN) Director Sells $181,125.00 in Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $181,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,686.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $25.09.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth $5,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 88,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
