Insider Selling: Aegion Co. (AEGN) Director Sells $181,125.00 in Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $181,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,686.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth $5,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 88,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

