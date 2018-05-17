Insider Buying: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:VRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,023. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.35.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,651,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,221,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Chou Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 1,006.8% during the 1st quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,648,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 7,294.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
