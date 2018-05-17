Insider Buying: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,023. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,651,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,221,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Chou Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 1,006.8% during the 1st quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,648,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 7,294.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.