Insider Buying: Under Armour (UAA) COO Acquires $259,000.00 in Stock

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Vetr raised Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.