Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) Insider Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,946.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 15th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 3,036 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,919.64.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.81. 10,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,356. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.47.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$180.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Monday.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

