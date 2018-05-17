Insider Buying: S&w Seed (SANW) Insider Buys 132,000 Shares of Stock

S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $460,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. S&w Seed has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. S&w Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. research analysts anticipate that S&w Seed will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded S&w Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&w Seed in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on S&w Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in S&w Seed by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP raised its stake in S&w Seed by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&w Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

