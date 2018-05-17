Insider Buying: Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Insider Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) insider Alan James Cullens acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.10 per share, with a total value of C$16,830.00.
Shares of SNC traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.74. 259,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,963. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$50.28 and a twelve month high of C$59.38.
Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.26. Snc-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.01 billion.
About Snc-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.
