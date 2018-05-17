Insider Buying: Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Insider Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) insider Alan James Cullens acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.10 per share, with a total value of C$16,830.00.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.74. 259,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,963. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$50.28 and a twelve month high of C$59.38.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.26. Snc-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

