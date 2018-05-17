Insider Buying: Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Insider Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) insider Alan James Cullens acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.10 per share, with a total value of C$16,830.00.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.74. 259,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,963. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$50.28 and a twelve month high of C$59.38.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.26. Snc-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.56.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply