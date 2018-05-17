Insider Buying: Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Insider Purchases 924 Shares of Stock

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 924 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $14,774.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp traded up $15.92, reaching $15.92, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 361.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 79,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

