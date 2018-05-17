Insider Buying: Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Insider Purchases 924 Shares of Stock

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 924 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $14,774.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Randolph Bancorp traded up $15.92, reaching $15.92, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 361.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.