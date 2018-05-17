Insider Buying: Quarterhill (QTRH) Insider Purchases 28,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) insider Douglas Michael Parker acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,960.00.

Quarterhill opened at C$1.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRH shares. Cormark lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

