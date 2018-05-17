Insider Buying: KemPharm (KMPH) EVP Purchases 7,900 Shares of Stock

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) EVP Daniel L. Cohen acquired 7,900 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,735. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13. The company has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.28.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). equities analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 15,976.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

