Insider Buying: JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Insider Acquires 34 Shares of Stock

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £124.78 ($169.26).

On Monday, April 16th, Ronald Gould bought 35 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £121.80 ($165.22).

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 359.33 ($4.87) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 363 ($4.92). 33,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,229. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 298.24 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.85 ($5.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company also has the ability to use gearing up to a level of 20% of net assets.

