Insider Buying: Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) VP Purchases $220,980.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.98 per share, with a total value of $220,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries opened at $220.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $219.57 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,317,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

