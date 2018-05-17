Insider Buying: Health Enhancement Products (ZIVO) Director Purchases 163,000 Shares of Stock

Health Enhancement Products (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS ZIVO remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 175,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.84. Health Enhancement Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

Health Enhancement Products Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

