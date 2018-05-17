Insider Buying: First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) Director Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stock

First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) Director Nancy Jean Marr acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Keystone remained flat at $$26.50 during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.02. First Keystone Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

First Keystone (OTCBB:FKYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. First Keystone had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.12%.

First Keystone Corporation operates as the holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

