Insider Buying: Fidelity European Values (FEV) Insider Buys £4,950.60 in Stock

Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) insider Marion Sears acquired 2,230 shares of Fidelity European Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950.60 ($6,715.41).

Fidelity European Values stock opened at GBX 222 ($3.01) on Thursday. Fidelity European Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.29 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.19).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $4.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Fidelity European Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth principally from the stock markets of continental Europe. The Company invests approximately 80% of gross assets in companies from countries, which are included in the Benchmark Index.

