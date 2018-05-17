Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management (EFN) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) insider Daniel Jauernig acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$578,000.00.

Element Fleet Management traded up C$0.23, hitting C$5.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,809. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$11.16.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$229.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.27.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

