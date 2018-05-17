Insider Buying: CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Director Acquires 5,808 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $200,085.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CB Financial Services opened at $34.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 56,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 653.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.