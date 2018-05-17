Insider Buying: Calix Inc. (CALX) Director Acquires 139,250 Shares of Stock

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 139,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calix opened at $6.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Calix Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 335,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calix by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

