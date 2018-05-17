Insider Buying: Calix Inc. (CALX) Director Acquires 139,250 Shares of Stock

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 139,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Calix opened at $6.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Calix Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 335,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calix by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.