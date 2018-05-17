Inovio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 848 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.04% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 103,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $533,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,395,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,313,162.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 758,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,078. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

