Innovate (INNT) Announces Earnings Results

Innovate (NASDAQ:INNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innovate had a negative net margin of 419.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,499.89%.

Shares of Innovate traded up $0.95, hitting $16.76, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,873. Innovate has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

