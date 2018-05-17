Innophos (IPHS) Given News Impact Score of 0.06

Media coverage about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.5557078920115 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $913.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.78. Innophos has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innophos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

