ING International High Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IID)

ING International High (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

ING International High has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:IID opened at $6.88 on Thursday. ING International High has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Fund is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its managed assets in dividend-producing equity securities of foreign companies and/or derivatives linked to such securities or indices that include such securities.

