ING Groep NV Has $1.67 Million Position in Vodafone (VOD)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vodafone were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Vodafone in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Vodafone from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.26 price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.67 to $28.56 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

Vodafone opened at $26.60 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vodafone Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

