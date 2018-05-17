ING Groep NV Has $1.57 Million Position in JD.com (JD)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,871 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in JD.com by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded JD.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of JD opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,643.00, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.62. JD.com has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $36.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.