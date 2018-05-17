ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 1,027,377 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

