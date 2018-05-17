ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 97,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,606,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,319,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,322,000 after purchasing an additional 513,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,214,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,995,000 after purchasing an additional 800,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,648,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,895,000 after purchasing an additional 935,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $16.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

