Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone Buys 26,985 Shares of Stock

Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone purchased 26,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $76,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Infusystem traded down $0.05, hitting $2.80, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,484. Infusystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Get Infusystem alerts:

Infusystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Infusystem had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Infusystem declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infusystem by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infusystem by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Infusystem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,513,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Infusystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 2,126,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Infusystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Receive News & Ratings for Infusystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.