Independent Research Analysts Give MediGene (MDG1) a €16.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.64) price target on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.48) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Get MediGene alerts:

Shares of MDG1 stock opened at €15.86 ($18.88) on Monday. MediGene has a 52 week low of €8.53 ($10.15) and a 52 week high of €19.27 ($22.94).

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

Receive News & Ratings for MediGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.