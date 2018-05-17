Independent Research Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €38.40 Price Target

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €38.40 ($45.71) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($43.76) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase set a €36.76 ($43.76) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($44.05) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.90 ($42.74).

Shares of IGY opened at €36.25 ($43.15) on Tuesday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($50.81).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

