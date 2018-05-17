Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) PT Raised to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target upped by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Gr’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Gr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Gr has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Gr had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts predict that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $201,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,499. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 1,441.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Gr

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

