IMPINJ (PI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IMPINJ earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6163704023004 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IMPINJ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 247,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,771. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.27 million, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 8.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IMPINJ from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van purchased 47,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $602,417.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,757.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

