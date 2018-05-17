Imperial Metals (III) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 12140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Metals from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on Imperial Metals from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.12). Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$140.47 million for the quarter.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

