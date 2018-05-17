Immersion (IMMR) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $14.23

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 115225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Immersion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $406.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 118.96%. Immersion’s revenue was up 826.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $125,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $45,094.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,179 shares of company stock worth $251,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.