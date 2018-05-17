IHS Markit (INFO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $51.63 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $352,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,314,866. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.