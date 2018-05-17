Identive Group (INVE) versus ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Critical Comparison

Identive Group (NASDAQ: INVE) and ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Identive Group and ForeScout Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identive Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ForeScout Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Identive Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. ForeScout Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Identive Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Identive Group is more favorable than ForeScout Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Identive Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of ForeScout Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Identive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of ForeScout Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Identive Group and ForeScout Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identive Group $60.22 million 0.94 -$8.13 million ($0.38) -9.87 ForeScout Technologies $220.87 million 5.43 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -3.85

Identive Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ForeScout Technologies. Identive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ForeScout Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Identive Group and ForeScout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identive Group -15.40% -34.82% -12.77% ForeScout Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ForeScout Technologies beats Identive Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identive Group Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

