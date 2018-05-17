Idacorp (IDA) Position Boosted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Idacorp accounts for about 2.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Idacorp were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Idacorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Idacorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Idacorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Idacorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Idacorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idacorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Idacorp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Idacorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Idacorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Idacorp opened at $88.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Idacorp has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Idacorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Idacorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Idacorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $312,020.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Idacorp

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

