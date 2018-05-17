Hydro One (H) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.95.

TSE H opened at C$18.93 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$19.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.98.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

