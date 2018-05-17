Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Headlines about Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hutchison China MediTech earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4022534669581 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

