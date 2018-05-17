Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media headlines about Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huron Consulting Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 48.6309724662347 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HURN stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

