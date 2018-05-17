Huntsman Corp (HUN) VP J Kimo Esplin Sells 34,399 Shares

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $1,094,232.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 398,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 191,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.72. Huntsman Corp has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

