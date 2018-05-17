Huntsman Corp (HUN) VP J Kimo Esplin Sells 16,106 Shares

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Kimo Esplin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of Huntsman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $1,094,232.19.

Shares of Huntsman traded down $0.40, reaching $32.32, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,486,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,423. Huntsman Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 383.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

