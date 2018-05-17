HunterCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. HunterCoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $3,938.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HunterCoin (CRYPTO:HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,711,340 coins. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org . HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

