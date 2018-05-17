Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay traded up C$0.05, hitting C$9.21, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,107. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.43.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.57). Hudson’s Bay had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, Director Robert C. Baker sold 22,000 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 64,000 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$569,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,951 in the last quarter.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

