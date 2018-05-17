HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $117.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.03 million and the lowest is $117.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $89.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $491.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $495.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $607.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $584.36 million to $622.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS boosted their target price on HubSpot from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

In other HubSpot news, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $2,952,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,876.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $2,488,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,793 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,224 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot opened at $109.90 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.94.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.