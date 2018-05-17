Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Shares to Split on Friday, May 25th

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, May 25th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.64. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $163.91 and a 12 month high of $173.76.

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.42 million for the quarter. Huazhu Hotels Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 13.89%. research analysts forecast that Huazhu Hotels Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Huazhu Hotels Group from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huazhu Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 135.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Hotels Group

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

