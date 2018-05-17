Huaneng Power International (HNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HNP opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Huaneng Power International’s dividend payout ratio is 137.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

