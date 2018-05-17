HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ExxonMobil (XOM)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $87.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

ExxonMobil opened at $82.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. ExxonMobil has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. ExxonMobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth $131,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

