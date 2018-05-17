Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,521.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,468,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 743,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $129.05 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price target on Howard Hughes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $55,384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,945 shares of company stock valued at $57,689,910 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

