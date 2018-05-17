Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Position Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495,908 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,904,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 220,295 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,717,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 611,018 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,040,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,172,000 after buying an additional 2,705,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,675,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,173,000.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology opened at $6.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

