Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

NYSE HST opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,620.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $689,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,376.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,023. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

