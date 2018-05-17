Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Debt Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) debt rose 1.5% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2020. The debt is now trading at $67.50 and was trading at $63.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 74,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 150,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

